Telangana govt procuring electricity from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh: TPCC chief Revanth

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rebutting the BRS charge of inadequate electricity supply by the Congress government in Karnataka, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asserted that the Telangana government is procuring power from Chhattisgarh, where the grand old party is in power.

“While electricity is available at a cost of Rs 3 per unit in the open market, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is procuring it at Rs 14. He is purchasing 1,000 MW of electricity from Chhattisgarh where the Congress is in power. The irony is you buy from the state where the Congress is in power, and allege that party is not supplying electricity,” Revanth remarked. He was addressing the “Meet the Press” programme organized by Telangana Adhyayana Vedhika.

Revanth accused the chief minister of inflating project estimates of schemes including the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project and Ambedkar statue by 200% to secure a 60% cut. Responding to a question on the possibility of implementation of the Congress manifesto, Revanth said the ruling BRS had stolen from the grand old party’s poll document. “Our manifesto has passed with distinction. Our policy document is approved by KCR. The CM has given official endorsement to our manifesto.”

Answering a question on the Congress stand on SC sub-categorization, Revanth suggested that an all-party delegation head to Delhi, requesting the Union government to issue an ordinance. He said the BJP’s “sudden love” towards Madigas is to only garner the community’s 12% votes.

Revanth declared that the ongoing election is another social movement to bring down a “feudal government”. He said that even the monarchs used to have a Dharma ganta (bell of grievances) outside the palace to hear the voice of the aggrieved, but KCR has nothing. “We will throw open the CM camp office and secretariat doors to the poor,” he said.

