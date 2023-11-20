Will develop Bhadradri Ramalayam on par with Yadadri temple: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: BRS working president KT Rama Rao assured the residents of Bhadrachalam that if the BRS candidate Tellam Venkata Rao emerges the winner in the upcoming elections, his party would address the long-pending issue of Godavari floods and develop the Ramalayam on par with the Yadadri temple.

During a roadshow on Sunday, Rama Rao said that under the BRS government, Telangana now enjoys a 24-hour power supply and the implementation of various welfare schemes. Responding to the concerns of the farmers, he said that the BRS government would construct cold storage in every Mandal, establish a fire station in Cherla mandal headquarters, open a junior college in Venkatapuram mandal headquarters, and enhance infrastructure across all mandals.

Later, Rama Rao participated in a roadshow in the Yellandu constituency, urging voters to support B Haripriya, terming her a dynamic and educated candidate. He promised that if the BRS candidate wins all local issues would be addressed.

In Kothagudem, Rama Rao assured people of finding a resolution to the controversy surrounding Amba Satram lands. He also acknowledged that some people from both tribal and non-tribal communities have faced challenges in obtaining pattas for podu lands and promised to resolve the issue once the BRS retains power.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

addressing the gathering during a roadshow

in Bhadrachalam

KTR promises women-centric manifesto

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao promised to come up with a women-exclusive manifesto, besides chalking out plans to extend loans to women entrepreneurs in manufacturing and service sectors in urban areas at much lower interest rates. He was speaking at the Future Forward Telangana program on Sunday.

Speaking about safety and security, he said that the government was drafting a cybercrime legislation that would make Telangana the first State to come up with such legislation wherein the offender can be booked for outraging the modesty of an individual on social media. He said that the BRS government was working with a private company, which produces vaccines for women with negative blood groups.

