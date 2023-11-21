Home States Telangana

'2G, 3G and 4G parties': Amit Shah in Telangana slams BRS, AIMIM and Congress

BRS govt most corrupt in the country, will face justice: Union minister 

Published: 21st November 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

'2G, 3G and 4G parties': Amit Shah in Telangana slams BRS, AIMIM and Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during his roadshow at Nacharam in Uppal segment on Monday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the BJP, after coming to power in the state, will set up an inquiry commission to investigate the corruption of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government. 

He was addressing election meetings titled ‘Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’ at Korutla and Jangaon where he claimed that the BRS, the Congress and the AIMIM share a common DNA in the form of being dynasty parties. Shah asserted that the BJP was the only “people’s party” capable of thwarting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s actions “according to his whims and fancies”.

During his speech, Shah described the three political parties as “2G, 3G and 4G parties”. “The BRS is a two-generation (2G) party with KCR and KTR, the MIM a 3G with the grandfather father and son helming it, and the Congress is a 4G party with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. These parties prioritise familial interests over the welfare of the common man,” he alleged.

Reflecting on the significance of Telangana’s liberation from the Nizam’s rule, Shah asserted that the BRS government, by not officially celebrating Liberation Day, was appeasing the AIMIM. He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to officially celebrate September 17 every year as Telangana Liberation Day and said that a BJP government would construct a martyrs’ memorial at Bairanpally.

Revealing plans for Telangana’s development, Shah affirmed the BJP’s commitment to BC categorisation and appointment of a BC as the CM. He labelled the BRS government as the “most corrupt in the country”. 

KCR benefited from all major projects: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday labelled the BRS government as the “most corrupt government in the country,” alleging corruption in major projects such as Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

The senior BJP leader also declared the party would set up an inquiry commission led by a retired Supreme Court judge to identify and punish those involved in corruption under the BRS rule. He concluded his address by highlighting India’s rising prominence under Prime Minister Modi, citing the construction of a new Parliament building as among the Centre’s biggest achievements.

He asserted that the world is turning to India for guidance and leadership. Later in the day, Shah participated in a road show in the Uppal Assembly constituency.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah KCR BRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp