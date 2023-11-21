'2G, 3G and 4G parties': Amit Shah in Telangana slams BRS, AIMIM and Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the BJP, after coming to power in the state, will set up an inquiry commission to investigate the corruption of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government.

He was addressing election meetings titled ‘Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’ at Korutla and Jangaon where he claimed that the BRS, the Congress and the AIMIM share a common DNA in the form of being dynasty parties. Shah asserted that the BJP was the only “people’s party” capable of thwarting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s actions “according to his whims and fancies”.

During his speech, Shah described the three political parties as “2G, 3G and 4G parties”. “The BRS is a two-generation (2G) party with KCR and KTR, the MIM a 3G with the grandfather father and son helming it, and the Congress is a 4G party with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. These parties prioritise familial interests over the welfare of the common man,” he alleged.

Reflecting on the significance of Telangana’s liberation from the Nizam’s rule, Shah asserted that the BRS government, by not officially celebrating Liberation Day, was appeasing the AIMIM. He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to officially celebrate September 17 every year as Telangana Liberation Day and said that a BJP government would construct a martyrs’ memorial at Bairanpally.

Revealing plans for Telangana’s development, Shah affirmed the BJP’s commitment to BC categorisation and appointment of a BC as the CM. He labelled the BRS government as the “most corrupt in the country”.

KCR benefited from all major projects: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday labelled the BRS government as the “most corrupt government in the country,” alleging corruption in major projects such as Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya.

The senior BJP leader also declared the party would set up an inquiry commission led by a retired Supreme Court judge to identify and punish those involved in corruption under the BRS rule. He concluded his address by highlighting India’s rising prominence under Prime Minister Modi, citing the construction of a new Parliament building as among the Centre’s biggest achievements.

He asserted that the world is turning to India for guidance and leadership. Later in the day, Shah participated in a road show in the Uppal Assembly constituency.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the BJP, after coming to power in the state, will set up an inquiry commission to investigate the corruption of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government. He was addressing election meetings titled ‘Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’ at Korutla and Jangaon where he claimed that the BRS, the Congress and the AIMIM share a common DNA in the form of being dynasty parties. Shah asserted that the BJP was the only “people’s party” capable of thwarting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s actions “according to his whims and fancies”. During his speech, Shah described the three political parties as “2G, 3G and 4G parties”. “The BRS is a two-generation (2G) party with KCR and KTR, the MIM a 3G with the grandfather father and son helming it, and the Congress is a 4G party with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. These parties prioritise familial interests over the welfare of the common man,” he alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reflecting on the significance of Telangana’s liberation from the Nizam’s rule, Shah asserted that the BRS government, by not officially celebrating Liberation Day, was appeasing the AIMIM. He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to officially celebrate September 17 every year as Telangana Liberation Day and said that a BJP government would construct a martyrs’ memorial at Bairanpally. Revealing plans for Telangana’s development, Shah affirmed the BJP’s commitment to BC categorisation and appointment of a BC as the CM. He labelled the BRS government as the “most corrupt in the country”. KCR benefited from all major projects: Shah Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday labelled the BRS government as the “most corrupt government in the country,” alleging corruption in major projects such as Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. The senior BJP leader also declared the party would set up an inquiry commission led by a retired Supreme Court judge to identify and punish those involved in corruption under the BRS rule. He concluded his address by highlighting India’s rising prominence under Prime Minister Modi, citing the construction of a new Parliament building as among the Centre’s biggest achievements. He asserted that the world is turning to India for guidance and leadership. Later in the day, Shah participated in a road show in the Uppal Assembly constituency. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp