AI-powered platform for incubators launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Incubators’, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered platform that will enable start-up founders to identify an incubator and accelerator best suited for their needs, was launched by ITE&C Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan here on Monday.

The platform was developed by the Centre for Research on Startups and Risk Financing (CREST) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, in partnership with YNOS, a startup incubated at IIT Madras, according to a press release.

The ‘Incubators’ platform has been designed as a repository of all critical information about incubators and accelerators such as the various startups being supported by the incubator/accelerator, the success ratio of the startups with regards to funds, the investor network of the incubator and the prevalence of virtual incubation support, the release added.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan said, “Getting information about various incubation centres has always been a challenge. Since there are information platforms that provide a one-stop resource on the incubation network in the country, entrepreneurs have to visit multiple websites to get the information they need. With the availability of Incubators, this problem has been squarely addressed.”

