BRS govt owes Rs 4,250 crore to SHGs: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Published: 21st November 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Nalgonda MP and Congress candidate from Huzurnagar constituency, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, launched a scathing attack against the BRS government, accusing it of neglecting the welfare of women’s self-help groups (SHGs).

In a gathering with women affiliated with SHGs in Huzurnagar on Monday, Uttam deplored the cessation of activities of Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) groups since the BRS assumed power in Telangana. He cited outstanding arrears of nearly Rs 4,250 crores owed to SHGs, which includes the non-payment of Rs 2,200 crores in interest to 3.85 lakh SHGs in rural areas and Rs 750 crores to 1.52 lakh SHGs in urban areas.

Expressing confidence in the Congress party’s victory in the upcoming elections, Uttam Kumar Reddy assured that the next government would rejuvenate schemes like Abhay Hastham for SHGs. 

