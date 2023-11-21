Crunchy deets: Congress candidate vows to stay ‘clean’

By Express News Service

Take-it-easy-policy made a leader angry

Some Congress candidates were apparently taking it easy after survey reports suggested that they would win. The TPCC chief got to know that they were resting or not campaigning as hard as they should. Not amused, he is said to have called each of the 32 candidates and given them a piece of his mind. He has asked them to take campaigning seriously even if surveys have shown them doing well. Not stopping with that, he has also put in place a team to monitor their poll management.

Cong candidate vows to stay ‘clean’

Political leaders out of their desire to win election, go to any ridiculous length to win the support of the people. Congress candidate in the Yellareddy segment Madan Mohan Rao has hit upon a novel idea to win the support of his electors. Keeping in view the Congress’ poll plank targeting alleged corruption of the BRS government and ruling party MLAs, he has signed a bond paper pledging to stay away from taking any kickbacks in the implementation of welfare schemes. But, can the people believe such antics when politicians have the history of not keeping their word even after swearing by god and the Constitution of India?

A costly revenge

A local BJP leader, who is vigorously campaigning for party candidate C Ramachandra Reddy in one of the areas in Khairatabad segment, received a rude shock. Another local leader from the same area, who recently quit the BJP and joined another party, wanted to take a revenge on the BJP leaders. He dropped `2 lakh cash in one of the campaign vehicles of the BJP, called up the police informing them that ‘saffron party leaders are distributing money’. The police immediately swung into action, seized the cash and the vehicle. A costly revenge indeed!

Contributions: B Kartheek, VV Balakrishna

