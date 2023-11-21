Group 2 posts will be increased, recruitments expedited: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao promised that the Group 2 posts would be increased in the state and the government would announce a job calender to carry out of the process of recruitments.

Addressing a group of unemployed youths, who met him here on Monday, Rama Rao said that the ongoing recruitment process would be expedited. The government will ensure that all the cases filed, challenging the recruitment process and announcement of results would resolved soon. “I have worked as an employee for 10 years and I know the aspirations of job seekers,” he said.

“The state government proposed to fill 2.3 lakh vacancies. Out of this, 1.62 lakh vacancies have been filled so far,” he informed the gathering. “Telangana is the only state in the country to fill a large number of government vacancies in the last 10 years,” he claimed.

Later he posted on the X platform: “Had an insightful conversation with the Govt job aspirants from Ashok Nagar who came to meet me with a hope to find a way forward. Assured them that the future is bright and will be meeting them at their adda immediately after election (sic).”

Later, addressing a roadshow in LB Nagar, he said that public transport system would be augmented in the city once the BRS is voted to power. He announced that the TSPSC would be revamped and outsourced and contract employees would be removed and permanent employees would be recruited. If necessary, stringent rules like dismissal of service too would be introduced in the TSPSC, he said. The minister said that BRS government would announce a job calender and fill the vacancies every year.

‘For Rythu Bandhu to be continued, KCR should be re-elected’

Nalgonda: Stating that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the only leader to come up with farmer-friendly schemes like Rythu Bandhu, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the former should be re-elected to ensure those welfare schemes are continued to be implemented in the State. Rama Rao made these remarks while addressing large gatherings during his roadshows in Yadagirigutta, Bhuvanagiri and Miryalaguda on Monday. Ridiculing TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for claiming that the Congress has a patent on free power supply, he asked where was quality current when the Congress

was in power. “Before 2014, the Congress promised six-hour current supply but couldn’t even give

three hours of power,” he said. “Revanth Reddy’s three-hour power cut and suggestion that farmers should use 10HP motors reflects his knowledge on farming. Only KCR can give 24x7 power supply,”

he said. “Do you want the current or Congress? You also decide if you want to vote for the Congress, which gave Rs 200 pension or the BRS which is giving Rs 2,000 pension,” Rama Rao said.

