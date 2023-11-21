‘Jai BJP’ slogans rent the air as Amit Shah holds roadshow

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the traffic came to a virtual standstill, the atmosphere in front of the Nacharam Hanuman Temple in the Uppal Assembly constituency was electrifying as the BJP leaders, cadre and supporters waited patiently for the start of Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow on Monday evening.

Occasionally, young party loyalists were seen whizzing by on motorcycles through whatever space was available on the road, which was dotted with saffron flags and posters of leaders while “Jai BJP!” chants rented the air.

Party leaders, big and small, were busy giving orders and organising the crowd that had gathered near the Hunuman Temple. Sudhakar, wearing a saffron hat and holding a BJP flag, speaking in a typical Hyderbadi slang, said: “BJP aata toh accha hota (It would be good if BJP comes to power).”

When asked about the reason, he said: “They are doing good work at the Centre. It would be great if that happens here as well.” Praveen Reddy, another BJP supporter, has just one reason to support the party. “Only Narendra Modi,” he said repeatedly to make his point.

When Shah finally arrived, accompanied by State BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and party’s candidate in Uppal segment NVSS Prabhakar, the crowd welcomed him with loud cheers. While raising slogans, they also showered him with flower petals.

