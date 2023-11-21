Jana Sena Party entry puts spotlight on settler votes

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

HYDERABAD: The entry of the Jana Sena Party in the Telangana Assembly elections has resulted in the spotlight firmly shifting to the settler voters and their impact on the candidates in the fray. Andhra-origin people who have settled in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, can play a decisive role in determining the results in several Assembly constituencies and this is the reason why both the BRS and the Congress are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to bag the votes of settlers.

As in the earlier Assembly and local bodies elections, around 40 lakh voters in Telangana, particularly in Greater Hyderabad limits, are being wooed by the two parties. Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Patancheru, Quthbullapur, Rajendranagar, LB Nagar, Uppal, Medchal, Musheerabad and Malkajgiri constituencies are home to a substantial number of settlers.

‘Caste’ing a net

While the focus is often on the Kamma community among the Andhra settlers, it’s crucial to note that settlers from other castes like Kapu, Reddy, Brahmin, Raju and BC also reside in Telangana. Kammas, along with voters for these other castes, form a major chunk of the settler population in Greater Hyderabad and other areas of Telangana.

While the BRS had benefited from settler voters in the past two elections, the JSP’s decision to field candidates in Telangana this election has sent political analysts back to the drawing board. With the JSP aligning with the TDP in AP, it expects to bag a sizable number of votes, especially those of Kapu voters.

Settlers hold key to at least 10 segments

Simultaneously, settlers who support YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh are expected to back the BRS in Telangana. BRS is putting in extra effort this time around to ensure that its candidates get all settler votes by reminding them of its two terms in power and asking them if they faced any issues during this period.

The Congress too is reaching out to settlers, appealing for a chance and reminding them of the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime. With both parties wooing settlers, their votes may play a crucial role in at least 10 Assembly segments in Greater Hyderabad limits and other constituencies in Khammam, Nalgonda and Nizamabad districts.

