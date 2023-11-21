Home States Telangana

KCR thinks of his son, daughter, not the state: Gadkari

‘We gave permission for Kaleshwaram. But in a hurry, the state came up with faulty design’

Published: 21st November 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari is seen with Yellareddy BJP candidate V Subhash Reddy and others

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Claiming that faulty design caused damage to the Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), senior BJP leader and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the BRS government was responsible for the incident.

Addressing a public meeting while campaigning for BJP candidate V Subhash Reddy in the Yellareddy Assembly constituency on Monday, he said: “When I was the water resources minister, we gave permission for the Kaleshwaram project. But in a hurry to complete the project, the state government came up with a faulty design. The state government is responsible for the damage the dam suffered. It is a very sad scenario.”Alleging that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao thinks only about his son and daughter, and not about the wellbeing of Telangana youth, he appealed to the people to put an end to this family rule in the State.

“It is time for the people to dethrone KCR and to end the family rule. It is vital for ensuring that Telangana witnesses all-round development,” he said. “BJP is the only party that gives equal opportunities everyone It is a party where even ordinary workers get an opportunity to occupy big positions and serve the people. 
Vote for the BJP to end the dynastic politics in the state,” he added.

Speaking specifically about Yellareddy Assembly segment, he said, “People have been complaining that there are no industries in the constituency. We will bring ethanol manufacturing industries to Yellareddy. Ethanol making units have  turned ‘annadaatas’ into ‘indhan daatas’ in the country.” He also said that as the Union Transport Minister he had sanctioned several road projects for Yellareddy and Kamareddy. 
“These segments will get more projects in the coming days,” he added. 

TAGS
KCR Gadkari

