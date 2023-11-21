Make specific allegations regarding Srinivas Goud’s nomination: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, addressed a writ petition filed by Chaluvagali Raghavendra Raju, on Monday.

The petitioner raised objections to the nomination affidavit filed by minister V Srinivas Goud, seeking its rejection. Raju alleged tampering with the election affidavit by Goud and urged the court to reject his nomination, citing suppression and concealment of information related to FIR 241/23 and a notice from the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the bench directed Raju to make specific allegations against IAS and IPS and other officials on election duty who, according to him, assisted Goud in tampering with the affidavit. Raju had filed an interim application, adding these officers to the writ petition but failed to make specific accusations against them.

CJ Aradhe said, “You need to make specific allegations against the AIS officers; merely impleading them by name would not make any sense. Prima facie, there has to be an averment against the officer; you cannot simply say that they are corrupt.”In response to the observations, the petitioner was instructed to inform the court about the actions of the named officers in the alleged tampering of the election affidavit.

The bench adjourned the writ petition filed by Raju, seeking directions to the ECI and Telangana CEO to transfer IAS and IPS officers, including officials involved in the tampering of Goud’s affidavit. The next hearing is scheduled for November 23.

Farewell event for two judges held

Telangana High Court bid farewell on Monday to two members of its bench, Justice Chillakur Sumalatha and Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar. The judges have been transferred to Karnataka High Court and Madras High Court, respectively. Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, Advocate General BS Prasad, and others attended the event. Expressing gratitude over their contributions, CJ Aradhe and the attending judges commended the exemplary work of Justice Sumalatha and Justice Sudheer during their tenure in the Telangana High Court. Following the court’s farewell event, the Bar Association of Telangana High Court, led by its president Palle Nageswara Rao, along with the executive body and its members, organised a ceremony to honour the departing judges

