Revanth rebuts KCR’s Indiramma rule remark, says CM turned Telangana into graveyard 

HYDERABAD/MEDAK: In a strongly-worded counter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statements against ‘Indiramma rajyam,’ TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the former got an opportunity as a single window chairman during Indira Gandhi’s regime.

Addressing a public meeting at Narsapur in Medak district, he said that the ‘Indiramma rajyam’ denoted distribution of 25 lakh acres of land and housing to the poor, setting up of irrigation projects, land titles to podu lands, and reservations to women in local body elections.

Revanth Reddy addresses a gathering at

Narsapur in Medak district on Monday

On Monday, Revanth campaigned in Narsapur, Parakala, Khairatabad, and Nampally constituencies.

The TPCC chief said that KCR turned the State into a graveyard while promising the people a ‘Bangaru Telangana’. He claimed that Telangana topped in farmers suicides, liquor sales and unemployment in the country. He alleged that kakistocracy was reigning supreme in the State. “It is high time to send KCR home,” Revanth fumed.

Appealing to the people to ensure the defeat of those who defected from the Congress to the BRS, Revanth said, “you should not even let those MLAs touch the Assembly gate.” Revanth said that the people of Telangana had given the BRS a chance to rule the State for 10 years but they did not see any substantial progress. Revanth accused the Kalvakuntla family of enjoying luxuries while the State faced issues. He claimed that KCR consistently insulted the Congress and lacked a meaningful agenda for the people.

The TPCC chief said the Medigadda project was reaching a point of collapse in spite of the State spending a significant amount of money. The projects constructed during the Congress rule stood the test of times.

He accused KCR of being responsible for the proliferation of liquor shops bars and belt shops. He recounted facing legal challenges created by KCR during the previous election campaign and asserted that the unemployed, and farmers in the State decided to vote for a change.

Other Congress leaders, including Addanki Dayakar and Narsapur constituency candidate Aavula Raji Reddy, also addressed the gathering. Addressing a gathering at Film Nagar Basti in the Khairatabad Assembly constituency, Revanth alleged that Danam Nagender grabbed lands but did nothing for improving facilities. He called upon the people to teach Nagender a lesson for betraying Congress which gave “life” to him.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering at Gudimalkapur of Nampally, Revanth came down heavily on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He sought to know why Asaduddin did not develop the constituency despite being on friendly terms with the ruling party. Voting for the BJP would be like throwing your vote into the

Musi river.

