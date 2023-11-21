Students take a pledge for child rights awareness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Childcare institutions, along with government and private educational institutions, observed Child Rights Day on Monday, following the directives of the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR). Statewide, students participated in a pledge-taking ceremony during school assemblies or prayer times, aiming to raise awareness about children’s rights and instill a sense of responsibility among all stakeholders.

The pledge is a commitment to uphold the rights of children without discrimination based on factors such as caste, class, creed, religion, gender, disability, or any other category. TSCPCR highlighted the crucial roles played by the secretary of School Education, district collectors, and district educational officers in ensuring the success of the initiative.

The international theme for Child Rights Day this year is “For every child, every right”. The TSPCR, established under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, is a statutory body entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that all laws, policies, programmes, administrative mechanisms, and procedures align with the child rights perspective enshrined in the Constitution of India. It monitors the implementation of key acts such as the Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO Act, and Right To Education Act.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Childcare institutions, along with government and private educational institutions, observed Child Rights Day on Monday, following the directives of the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR). Statewide, students participated in a pledge-taking ceremony during school assemblies or prayer times, aiming to raise awareness about children’s rights and instill a sense of responsibility among all stakeholders. The pledge is a commitment to uphold the rights of children without discrimination based on factors such as caste, class, creed, religion, gender, disability, or any other category. TSCPCR highlighted the crucial roles played by the secretary of School Education, district collectors, and district educational officers in ensuring the success of the initiative. The international theme for Child Rights Day this year is “For every child, every right”. The TSPCR, established under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, is a statutory body entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that all laws, policies, programmes, administrative mechanisms, and procedures align with the child rights perspective enshrined in the Constitution of India. It monitors the implementation of key acts such as the Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO Act, and Right To Education Act.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp