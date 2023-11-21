Telangana assembly polls: Besieged by various problems, Peddapalli people seek change

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The cup of woes of people in the Peddapalli Assembly constituency seem to be overflowing. Sample this. At Pedakalvala on Rajiv Rahadari, the ever-busy State highway, a few people were seen taking toddy under the shade of a tree, obviously to forget the problems that have been swamping them. They were speaking about how shabbily they had been treated by the present dispensation. A 75-year-old beneficiary of Aasara pension scheme, G Veeraiah is not happy and wants a change of guard in the state because Aasara alone cannot give him a decent life.

A woman, who was seen frying maize cobs at Chinnakalvala village, thinks all political parties are the same, no one helps people like her in leading a better life. In Peddapalli town, K Sailu, an SC woman, is unhappy with the government for not extending Dalit Bandhu benefits to her. She says one should have political contacts to get Dalit Bandhu.

Interestingly, the much-touted Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is of no use to the farmers in the constituency as it does not serve their lands. According to irrigation authorities, farmers depend on the SRP canal for water to irrigate 2.20 lakh acres. They have been asking for the supply of water from the Sripada Yellammpally project.

People suffer due to lack of approach roads, bus services

Transportation is another problem that has not yet been addressed fully. A few villages do not have bus facilities. B Raja Goud, who hails from Mudu Jamula Kodurupaka, lamented that there is no bus facility to his village from district headquarters. They have to depend on private vehicles to visit Peddapalli. The students and educationists are also not happy as Peddapalli does not have a medical college as the one sanctioned for the district went to Ramagundam.

Though there is Dulikatta, a Buddhist monastic complex, it has been in a state of neglect. There is no proper approach road to the centre. A resident of the village, P Laxman, said occasionally tourists including foreigners visit the monastery and there is a need to develop it into a spiritual centre as well as a tourist destination.

There are four political parties that want to win the Peddaplli seat.

Dasari Manohar Reddy, incumbent MLA of the BRS, said welfare schemes are reaching every household. “If any household has not received them, steps will be taken to ensure that they also receive them. There has been development in the constituency - roads are better now and there is now a mother and child care hospital,” Manohar Reddy said. He promises to take up more development works if he is elected. Congress nominee Ch Vijayaramana Rao said that after winning the election, he would strive to ensure setting up of Telangana International Schools in each mandal. He said he was getting a good response from the people to the party’s promise of six guarantees.

IITian contesting on BSP ticket

BJP candidate Dugyala Praveen said that his focus would be on health and education in all villages. Under the present BRS dispensation, health care has taken a back seat, he said, and ridiculed the State government for promoting belt shops instead of setting up health centres. Measures will be taken to curb illegal sand mining and transportation.

Dasari Usha, an IITian from Kharagpur is seeking election to the Assembly on the BSP ticket. She is very active in campaigning, unlike her rivals. She said she would work towards uplifting the poor and empowering women. She said she would put in efforts for the creation of employment opportunities.

“I will also try to improve health services which have taken a hit under the BRS dispensation,” asserts Usha.

There have been 14 elections for Peddapalli Assembly constituency and one byelection so far. Congress has won six times, TDP four, BRS two, BJP, PDF and independents on one occasion each.

