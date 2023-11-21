Telangana assembly polls: BJP would implement 'bulldozer rule' in the state, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Asserting that all corrupt persons would be jailed if elected to power in the state, BJP party national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday declared that the saffron party would implement the ‘bulldozer rule’ in Telangana.

He was referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s use of bulldozers as a power statement against criminals and rioters.

Addressing a rally to campaign for the BJP candidate Payal Shankar in Adilabad, the Karimnagar MP hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that he was focused on selling lands and engaging in corrupt practices under the guise of development projects.

Sanjay predicted that KT Rama Rao, BRS working president and KCR’s son, would eventually become the chief minister, sidelining other prominent leaders in the party such as T Harish Rao and K Kavitha.

Sanjay expressed concern over the alleged diversion of funds released by the Union government for various projects. He cited examples such as the Centre sanctioning Rs 5,706 crore for the 317-km railway line from Adilabad to Patancheruvu via Nirmal and Rs 18 crore for pit line works at Adilabad Railway Station. Additionally, he highlighted the allocation of Rs 350 crore for widening the two-lane road from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra to Bhoraj in Adilabad district.

Accusing the state government of mismanagement, the BJP leader pointed out that essential projects like the Chenakka Korata barrage construction, aimed at irrigating 50,000 acres, remained incomplete under the current administration led by the BRS government.

Sanjay said Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna was seeking AIMIM’s support and the support of the Muslim community’s 12% vote bank, adding that they were not interested in the 80% vote bank.

