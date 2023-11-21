Telangana assembly polls: Contours of Kodad constituency changed after state formation

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Kodad constituency’s contours have changed for the better after the creation of Telangana State in 2014. The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) water has reached the constituency irrigating more than 18,000 acres in Mothe, Nadigudem, and Munagala mandals.

The government has developed rural roads at a cost of Rs 200 crore. There has been a sea change in the education system after the government spent Rs 31 crore on renovation and modernisation of school buildings.

Already, the government has distributed 1,400 double bedroom houses to beneficiaries. Under Mission Bhagiratha, 118 villages in the constituency are being provided with drinking water at a cost of Rs 493 crore. Before the creation of Telangana State, thousands of acres had turned fallow due to the lack of water supply in Mothe and Nadigudem mandals.

The farmers in these mandals are happy as Godavari water reached their fields through the Kaleshwaram project. Kodada town has been beautified at a cost of Rs 80 crore. The authorities have spent Rs 20 crore on central lighting, widening of roads, Rs 60 crore on greenery, Rs 65 lakh on natural forests, Rs 4 crore on the construction of drains, Rs 25.08 crore on water tanks and pipelines.

Vaikunthadhamas have been built in Anantagiri Road, Balajinagar at cost of Rs 3 crore As many as 1,400 double-bedroom houses were handed over to the beneficiaries at a cost of Rs 75 crore across the constituency. Speaking to TNIE, Rama Mallu, a farmer from Chilukur, said that in the past, borewells could not bring up water due to the water table having gone very deep. But the scenario has changed. “Though I own five acres, I used to work as a labourer in the past due to lack of irrigation water facility. Kaleshwaram has changed the situation. Now the canals are full of water and lakes are full to the brim. The groundwater table has risen significantly.”

Dissidence quelled

BRS candidate Bollam Mallaiah’s prospects have brightened with the party leadership quelling the dissidence. Last month BRS working president K T Rama Rao summoned dissident leader Kanmanthreddy Shashidhar Reddy and a few others to Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad and asked them to bury the hatchet and work for Mallaiah’s victory. He promised good positions after the elections. Pinning hopes on KTR, Shashidhar Reddy is campaigning for Mallaiah.

Bollam Mallaiah said that till 2014, Kodad remained a neglected constituency in the agriculture, education, and medical sectors. Comprehensive development is being ensured with the grant of funds to the rural areas in the Telangana government. We are available to the people always. After winning, I will put in more effort to develop the constituency.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

