Telangana Congress chief Revanth’s speeches criminal in nature: BRS plaint to ECI 

HYDERABAD: BRS leaders once again lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC) officials against PCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Objecting to the ‘language’ being used by the PCC chief, a delegation of BRS leaders. including Soma Bharath Kumar. in a complaint to EC officials said: “The content and language in the speeches made by Revanth Reddy is criminal in nature, since it is nothing but an attempt to provoke criminal elements to attack and behead our leader K Chandrasekhar Rao”.

The BRS leaders wanted the EC to forthwith initiate criminal action against Revanth Reddy and also stop him from campaigning in the State as star campaigner. This is the second complaint to EC by the BRS to stop Revanth Reddy from campaigning. The BRS leaders objected to the recent remarks of Revanth Reddy such as ‘Sisupala and Papala Bhairavulu’ against KCR and his family members.

“The speech containing criminal instigation and abetment of the criminal elements against the chief minister and president of BRS is a serious crime and the same needs to be taken seriously by the ECI,” they said and wanted the EC to take action against Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy was using ‘foul and filthy language aimed at criminal instigation’, the BRS leaders alleged and also objected to the contents against BRS in around 28 YouTube channels.

Complaint lodged against Sunil Kanugolu

The BRS leaders also lodged a complaint against political strategist Sunil Kanugolu too. “PCC chief Revanth Reddy with the participation aid and help of Sunil Kanugolu have been resorting to illegal, unethical propaganda based on unverified facts and distortions against the BRS,” the BRS leaders said in their complaint. The BRS also alleged that Kanugolu was using fake and anonymous accounts with hidden identities.

