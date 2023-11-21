Telangana finance minister Harish Rao slams BJP, Congress; says 57 ryot suicides in Karnataka post-Congress governance

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao urged the public to refrain from voting for the BJP, citing their imposition of GST on the handloom and beedi sectors.

Harish Rao conducted an election campaign for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in various villages of the Gajwel constituency on Monday.

Earlier, he assessed the preparations for KCR’s visit to Dubbak. During the campaign, he highlighted that despite appeals in the GST council meeting, the central government ignored requests to exempt handlooms and beedi production sector from GST.

Harish Rao said that for 24x7 electricity supply for agriculture and the availability of Kaleshwaram water, KCR should be re-elected as chief minister for the third term.

He criticised the Congress and BJP for their indifference towards beedi workers, contrasting it with the support provided by KCR, who, he said, offers a monthly pension of Rs 2,016 to them. Dismissing BJP’s aspirations of forming the government in the state, Harish Rao said that BJP leaders lack faith in their own party, evident from members defecting to other political entities.

Predicting a poor outcome for the BJP in the upcoming elections, Harish Rao expressed confidence that Eatala Rajender, contesting as a BJP candidate in Gajwel against KCR, would face a significant defeat.

Harish Rao criticised BJP’s failure to secure funds from the Centre for constituency development and cited the deteriorating condition of farmers in Karnataka since the Congress came to power. Alleging 57 farmer suicides in Karnataka post-Congress governance, he pointed out the inadequate electricity supply in the state.

Harish Rao said that KCR would participate in the election campaign in Dubbaka constituency on the evening of November 26. Additionally, he said that Prabhakar Reddy, injured due to a stabbing incident, would also attend the campaign on the same day.

