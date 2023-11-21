Telangana High Court adjourns plea against CAT nod to AIS officers to serve in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned hearing to December 4 on the appeals filed by the Centre, challenging the orders of the Hyderabad bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) permitting 13 All India Service officers (AIS) to continue serving in the State of their choice after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The petitioners in the case include IAS officers C Hari Kiran, D Ronald Rose, J Anantha Ramu, SS Rawat, Shiva Shankar Lotheti, Amrapali Kata, Mallela Prashanti, Karuna Vakati and A Vani Prasad. The case was heard by a bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti.

The counsel for the Government of India reminded that former Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar was sent to the Andhra Pradesh cadre in accordance with the guidelines framed by a bench of the CJ of the high court for allotment of AIS officers between two states.

He asserted that the same guidelines shall be applicable to the other AIS officers who are serving in Telangana on the orders of the CAT. After hearing the arguments, the court suggested that the AIS officers who have 1-2 years service for their retirement, make a representation to the DoPT to allow them to continue to work in Telangana.

