Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court adjourns plea against CAT nod to AIS officers to serve in TS

The case was heard by a bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Anil Kumar  Jukanti.

Published: 21st November 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned hearing to December 4 on the appeals filed by the Centre, challenging the orders of the Hyderabad bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) permitting 13 All India Service officers (AIS) to continue serving in the State of their choice after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The petitioners in the case include IAS officers C Hari Kiran, D Ronald Rose, J Anantha Ramu, SS Rawat, Shiva Shankar Lotheti, Amrapali Kata, Mallela Prashanti, Karuna Vakati and A Vani Prasad. The case was heard by a bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Anil Kumar  Jukanti.

The counsel for the Government of India reminded that former Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar was sent to the Andhra Pradesh cadre in accordance with the guidelines framed by a bench of the CJ of the high court for allotment of AIS officers between two states.

He asserted that the same guidelines shall be applicable to the other AIS officers who are serving in Telangana on the orders of the CAT. After hearing the arguments, the court suggested that the AIS officers who have 1-2 years service for their retirement, make a representation to the DoPT to allow them to continue to work in Telangana.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court AIS All India Service officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp