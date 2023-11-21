Will scrap fitness certificates for autos: Telangana CM KCR

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/WARANGAL : BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday assured that fitness certificates and permanent tax system for auto-rickshaws would be scrapped if the BRS is returned to power. He also assured that the process of absorbing TSRTC employees into state government service would start soon after the BRS returned to power.

Addressing election meetings in Manakondur, Station Ghanpur, Nalgonda and Nakrekal Assembly segments, KCR said that the Congress lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) due to which the process of waiving the remaining crop loans was delayed. He assured that once the BRS returns to power, crop loans of `1 lakh and above will be written off.

The chief minister said that Telangana was the only state in the country where there was no tax for auto-rickshaws. He said that the BRS would remove fitness tests and scrap permanent tax too if voted to power. There are around five lakh auto-rickshaws in the state and the move would save the drivers around `100 crore.

KCR said that as there was a delay on the part of Raj Bhavan in clearing the RTC Bill, the process of absorbing TSRTC employees into government services could not be started before the elections. He said that the RTC Bill was already adopted by the Legislature and the process of taking the corporation employees into government service would start immediately after BRS is returned to power.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, KCR said that Indiramma Rajyam witnessed Emergency and lack of food. “If Indiramma Rajyam was so good, where was the necessity for NT Rama Rao to establish the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)? NTR provided `2-a-kg rice and satiated the hunger of the people. The rich became richer and the poor poorer in Indiramma Rajyam,” he alleged. Explaining the pending crop loan waiver, KCR said that it was delayed due to Covid-19 that dented the revenues of the State.

