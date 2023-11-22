Crunchy deets: ‘Meters for motors’ self-goal?

By Express News Service

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seemingly played right into the hands of the Telangana CM with her remark on meters for motors. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, she said that as the Telangana government did not fix meters to agriculture pump sets, the Centre did not permit the state to go in for extra borrowings of 0.5% of GSDP. The state BJP had been challenging KCR to prove that the Centre was insisting on meters for agriculture pump sets. While the fin min hastened to add that fixing meters was not compulsory, it appears that the damage had been done.

Where has the Rs 20 cr seized gone?

Confusion reigns over the whereabouts of the Rs 20 crore from the seizures reported in Telangana. As per the reports from the ECI, as of November 20, 2023, the total seizures in Telangana were worth Rs 659.20 crore. However, as per the figures presented by the CEO on Tuesday, the total cumulative seizure was worth Rs 639.53 crore. The question on everyone’s mind now is: Where has the remaining Rs 20 crore from the seizures gone?

