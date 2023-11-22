ED raids on G Vivek Venkataswamy, Vinod after Rs 8crore transaction

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ED on Tuesday carried out searches at the residences and offices of Chennur Assembly Congress candidate G Vivek Venkataswamy and his brother Vinod, who is contesting from Bellampalli.

Sources said that the agency registered Enforcement Case Information Report based on an FIR filed by the Saifabad police over the transactions between Visaka Industries and Vigilance Security Services with Rs 8 crore being sent through RTGS from HDFC Bank, Begumpet.

The agency suspects that Vivek tried to channel the money for Chennur and Bellampalli segments. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, said: “Modi, hoping against hope to ensure the victory of his secret friend KCR, is letting loose his loyal agencies like the ED and Income Tax on the Congress leaders.”

Vivek tried to shift money to Chennur, alleges Balka

ED officials conducted raids on the residences of Vivek and Vinod at Somajiguda, Chennur and Mancherial and office locat i ons a t Be gump e t i n Hyderabad. The raids that began at 5 am continued till late at night. Sources said that the raids may spill over to Wednesday too.

As per the Saifabad police statement, as per the written instructions received from the higher officers on the reference of Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana regarding the transaction of Rs 8 crore that took place between M/s Visaka Industries Pvt Ltd and M/s Vigilance Security Services Pvt Ltd, they visited the IDBI Bank, Basheerbagh branch and inquired about the transaction of Rs 8,00,00,000 and froze the account.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that on November 13 at 10.57 AM, the said amount was transferred from an account belonging to M/s Visaka Industries Pvt. Ltd from HDFC Bank, Begumpet branch to M/s Vigilance Security Services Pvt Ltd of IDBI Bank, Basheerbagh Branch to the account No. 0142003072600. Meanwhile, BRS candidate and sitting MLA Balka Suman complained to the ECI that Vivek Venkataswamy was trying to shi f t money t o Chennur to distribute to the voters.

I-T searches at properties of Vivek, Koneru’s aides

I-T officials carried out searches in properties of some rice mill owners in Kagaznagar, Asifabad and Huzurabad who are associated with BRS MLA Koneru Konappa. Searches were also conducted at the residence and offices of Congress candidate Vivek Venkataswamy in Chennur

