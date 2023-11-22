EFLU to teach foreign languages to Andhra Pradesh students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) announced its plan to collaborate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to offer training in selected foreign languages to students and other skilled people.

As the first step in this direction, a delegation led by S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, visited the EFLU campus on Tuesday and held discussions with the Vice-Chancellor. He explored the possibilities of collaboration and worked out modalities for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Responding to the request made by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Vice-Chancellor stated that EFLU, known for its global eminence in teaching, research, and training in English and foreign languages, was ready to offer training to students and other skilled workforce, interested in working abroad and in foreign languages such as German, French, Spanish, Korean and Japanese among others.

Prof Suresh Kumar further said that it was a good initiative on the part of the Andhra Pradesh government to get their students and other skilled workforce trained in foreign languages and enable them in getting better employment opportunities abroad.

Elaborating, Suresh Kumar said that the Government of AP is keen to build a sustainable and long term collaboration with EFLU by offering foreign language training courses to students, teacher trainers, and a skilled workforce. “The world is looking at India for the skilled and talented workforce. This is where the foreign language training plays a pivotal role in exploring such global opportunities.

India would soon emerge as the human resources exporting hub,” he added. He further added that countries like Germany are in urgent need to recruit thousands of nurses and other healthcare workers, who possess knowledge of German language. The Principal Secretary was accompanied by senior functionaries of the Government of AP, while senior academic administrators joined the deliberations.

German, French, Spanish to be taught

Responding to the request made by the AP govt, the V-C said that they were ready to offer training to students and other skilled workforce, interested in working abroad and in foreign languages such as German, French, Spanish

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) announced its plan to collaborate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to offer training in selected foreign languages to students and other skilled people. As the first step in this direction, a delegation led by S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, visited the EFLU campus on Tuesday and held discussions with the Vice-Chancellor. He explored the possibilities of collaboration and worked out modalities for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Responding to the request made by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Vice-Chancellor stated that EFLU, known for its global eminence in teaching, research, and training in English and foreign languages, was ready to offer training to students and other skilled workforce, interested in working abroad and in foreign languages such as German, French, Spanish, Korean and Japanese among others.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prof Suresh Kumar further said that it was a good initiative on the part of the Andhra Pradesh government to get their students and other skilled workforce trained in foreign languages and enable them in getting better employment opportunities abroad. Elaborating, Suresh Kumar said that the Government of AP is keen to build a sustainable and long term collaboration with EFLU by offering foreign language training courses to students, teacher trainers, and a skilled workforce. “The world is looking at India for the skilled and talented workforce. This is where the foreign language training plays a pivotal role in exploring such global opportunities. India would soon emerge as the human resources exporting hub,” he added. He further added that countries like Germany are in urgent need to recruit thousands of nurses and other healthcare workers, who possess knowledge of German language. The Principal Secretary was accompanied by senior functionaries of the Government of AP, while senior academic administrators joined the deliberations. German, French, Spanish to be taught Responding to the request made by the AP govt, the V-C said that they were ready to offer training to students and other skilled workforce, interested in working abroad and in foreign languages such as German, French, Spanish Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp