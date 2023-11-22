Expedite ex-gratia payment to farmers who died by suicide: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court issued a directive on Tuesday instructing the State government to promptly constitute three-member committees in each district to process and verify cases of farmers who died by suicide. The committees, comprising a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and Assistant Director of the Agriculture Department, are tasked with investigating the circumstances leading to the suicides.

The court’s order came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist B Kondal Reddy. The petitioner, represented by counsel Vasudha Nagraj, sought the activation of three-member committees as per Government Order (GO) 421 dated June 1, 2014. The committees are mandated to inquire into cases of farmers who took their own lives due to agrarian distress after June 2, 2014, and provide ex-gratia relief to their families.

Nagraj informed the bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukant, that 100 final reports from police departments in the districts of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, and Nalgonda explicitly indicated that the farmers had died by suicide due to the prevailing “agrarian crisis.”

The court emphasized the delay in the crucial work of the committee, which has left the dependents of the deceased farmers suffering. According to Government Order (GOMs) No. 421, the committee, consisting of the Sub-Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Director of Agriculture of the respective districts is responsible for verifying facts and conducting investigations into farmer suicides post June 2, 2014.

In response, the Government Pleader informed the court that district-wise committees had been constituted to recognize the victims, submitting a detailed report for implementation. After considering the arguments from both sides, the court directed the authorities to expedite the verification process of farmers who have taken their own lives. Furthermore, it ordered that ex-gratia payments be made to the kin and legal heirs of the deceased families within four months of the court’s order.

