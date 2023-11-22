Home States Telangana

Give Congress a chance: TPCC president Revanth Reddy to voters

He assured people that he would be at their disposal if the grand old party is elected.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy addresses an election meeting in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Tuesday

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of not doing anything despite the people of Telangana giving him 10 years of electoral power, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appealed to the people to give one chance to Congress. 

Speaking in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, Revanth said the locals need not beg someone else for funds. He said he would always be available to the public if the Congress is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. He also promised to bring industries to the Mahbubnagar region if the Congress assumes power.

Referring to Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, who is also the Wanaparthy MLA, stating that the BRS government had extended Rythu Bima benefits to 83,000 farmers, Revanth said that as many as 83,000 farmers died during the period between 2018 and 2021, and held him accountable for the deaths. 
He alleged that while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family built farmhouses on thousands of acres, Niranjan Reddy constructed his farmhouse by encroaching upon hundreds of acres. 

Promising to complete the Vattem project, Revanth reiterated that Indiramma Rajyam led to the irrigation of 70 lakh acres in the state. He said that Indiramma Rajyam is nothing but the upliftment of the poor. 
Giving a stern warning to BRS leaders over the alleged attacks against Congress in Achampet and Jubilee Hills, the TPCC chief warned that the Congress government, after being voted to power, will not let them go scot-free. He said that the previous Congress government had trampled upon anti-social elements in Hyderabad city to protect peace. 

In a response to the BJP, Revanth countered by stating that the saffron party is questioning how Md Azharuddin emerged as a candidate in the Jubilee Hills segment. He asserted that Azharuddin’s popularity surpasses even that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing his significant contributions to Indian cricket and accolades on the global stage.

