Income-Tax officials searches on Vivek Venkataswamy, BRS MLA’s associates

HYDERABAD: Income-Tax officials on Tuesday carried out searches in cotton ginning mills as well as residences and offices of some rice mill owners in Kagaznagar in Adilabad district, Asifabad and Huzurabad Assembly constituencies. According to sources, Rs 5 crore in cash and some documents were reportedly seized during the searches.

As part of their searches, I-T officials focused on people closely associated with BRS leader Raffeeq Jeevani, Kagaznagar Market Committee chairman Kasam Srinivas and certain rice millers. Sources said these people have strong ties to BRS candidate and sitting Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa.

Simultaneously, searches were conducted at the residence and offices of Congress candidate Vivek Venkataswamy in Chennur. The focus was the reported `8 crore transaction to Vigilance Security Service Ltd. The searches concluded within an hour, with officials seizing some documents from Vivek’s residence.

In Huzurabad, I-T sleuths raided the residences of two rice millers, reportedly on suspicion of illegally shifting money for Assembly elections.

Vivek’s supporters protest

News of the I-T raids sparked protests in Mancherial district headquarters, at the residence of Chennur Congress candidate G Vivek. Former MLA N Odallu, INTUC leader Janak Prasad and other leaders gathered at the spot and staged a protest against the raids.

Chennur witnessed a Congress-led rally against the I-T searches and also against MLA Balka Suman. The protesters said that despite the raids, the Congress would emerge victorious in the coming elections.

BRS, BJP behind raids: Vivek

Reacting to the I-T and ED raids, Chennur candidate Vivek Venkataswamy accused the Union and state governments of being behind the searches. Asserting that his company adheres to tax regulations, Vivek said that the firm had been commended by the Income Tax department.

Challenging the chief minister to engage in political battles rather than resorting to raids, Vivek questioned the absence of similar actions against the Kalvakuntla family. “Why is Home Minister Amit Shah not ordering raids on KCR and BRS leaders,” he asked. Vivek alleged a political motive behind the raids and linked them to a complaint filed by BRS candidate Balka Suman. He said that he had nothing to do with the `8 crore transaction with Vigilance Services Ltd.

