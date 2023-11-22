Indiramma Rajyam meant welfare: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday pooh-poohed BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments that there were starvation deaths in Indiramma Rajyam by saying that it meant welfare and development. “KCR lacks common sense and hence made such comments,” he said.

Addressing gatherings at various villages in Mudigonda mandal, Bhatti defended Indiramma Rajyam, saying that every eligible person had access to employment and food.

He credited the late prime minister for nationalising banks, implementing land reforms and abolishing feudal culture. Stating that the Congress holds the patent to free electricity to the agricultural sector, Vikramarka criticised the KCR administration for not constructing any new power plants.

Accusing KCR of making false claims regarding power supply and irrigation projects, he argued that the BRS regime failed to deliver additional water to fields in its 10-year tenure. Vikramarka also criticised the BRS government’s handling of Group examinations, alleging that the ruling party has been playing with the lives of educated unemployed youth.

Responding to KCR’s remarks on the six guarantees, Bhatti vehemently defended the Congress promises, stating that they aimed to distribute public wealth for the benefit of the people.

