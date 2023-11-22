K Chandrasekhar Rao: Will resist fixing of meters to agri pump sets as long as I am alive

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/NALGONDA/WARANGAL: Attacking Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her candid admission that the Centre did not permit the state to go in for extra borrowings as it did not implement power sector reforms, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reiterated that he would resist fixing of meters to agriculture motors as long as he was alive.

Addressing an election meeting at Suryapet on Tuesday, Rao said: “Sitharaman said openly and without any shame in Hyderabad today that TS did not fix meters to agriculture motors and the Centre cut the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) borrowing limit by 0.5%.” Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him to fix meters to every tubewell compulsorily, KCR said: “I told Modi that as long as I am alive, I will not fix meters to motors.” He was addressing election meetings in Madhira, Wyra, Surapet and Nalgonda on Tuesday.

‘Addressed 70 meetings’

Targeting the Congress, KCR said at the Madhira meeting that the grand old party would be limited to 20 seats in the state. The BRS chief said that so far, he addressed 70 meetings in the state. “I will address another 30 meetings in the coming days. Then, the tally of the Congress will be reduced to below 20 seats in the Assembly,” he predicted.

KCR called upon the people to defeat CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, accusing the latter of staying in Hyderabad for most of the time and neglecting the segment. “Though Bhatti represents Madhira constituency, I implemented Dalit Bandhu for Chintakanipalli mandal in the segment. If a BRS candidate is elected, Dalit Bandhu will be implemented in the entire segment,” KCR assured. “You have defeated the BRS candidate twice in Madhira. Elect Lingala Kamalraj this time to get more benefits,” he said.

Voting for BJP is a waste

KCR called upon the people to throw the Congress into the Ganga. “Voting for BJP is like throwing it into a drain,” he said. “Vote for BRS candidates, if you want Rythu Bandhu and 24X7 free power supply to the agriculture sector,” KCR said. He said that energy minister and Suryapet candidate G Jagadish Reddy would be in a better position once the BRS was elected. KCR said that a dry port and other infrastructure would be established in Suryapet.

BJP won’t win a single seat: Harish

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the BJP would not win even a single seat in the Assembly elections, as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has admitted that the Centre was trying to force the state government to fix meters to agriculture motors. Addressing a roadshow in Husnabad on Tuesday, Harish said that Sitharaman admitted that the Centre did not accord permission to the state to raise Rs 35,000 crore additional loans. Harish recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already declared that Rs 35,000 crore was not important for the state at the cost of the interests of the 62 lakh farmers. “If voted to power, the BJP would force farmers to fix meters to motors while the Congress would give only three hours of power to farmers,” Harish said.

