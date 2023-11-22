KT Rama Rao vows to release job calendar in December

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a website for government job recruitments in the state. It has details of the direct recruitments in Telangana and the vacancies notified so far, apart from details of the completed recruitments and the ones under process.

The website also provides recruiting details of agency-wise and department-wise government jobs filled between 2004 and 2023. “In the last nine-and-a-half years, the state government identified 2,32,308 direct recruitment job vacancies and has filled 1,60,083 jobs, which is the highest for any state in the country with respect to its population,” he said.

The minister assured the youngsters that a job calendar would be released after the BRS forms the government in December and promised to speed up the process of filling the job vacancies in the state.

Addressing roadshows in Sanathnagar, Secunderabad and other places in the city, Rama Rao appealed to voters to continue the development in the state by electing the ‘performing BRS’ once again.

Responding to why the BRS deserved another chance, as the people had already elected it to power twice, Rama Rao asked, “If you are travelling in a car to Vijayawada while the road condition is good and the driver is also efficient, will you even think about changing the car or the driver.” The minister said there was a marked improvement in the state of infrastructure and asserted that there had been no communal disturbances in the city under BRS rule. Rama Rao will address roadshows in Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

For statistics

The website — http://telanganajobstats.in — will provide a detailed view of the statistics of the state government’s employment

