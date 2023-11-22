Home States Telangana

Postal voting for senior citizens and PwDs held in Adilabad

Upon completion of the home voting process, the secret votes were secured within a ballot box, sealed in the presence of all political representatives at the collectorate.

Published: 22nd November 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Election Commission introduced a novel initiative of home voting service for senior citizens and persons with disabilities which made its debut In Adilabad district on Monday. The poll process continued for two days in the district.

The district election officer and collector Rahul Raj constituted special teams for conducting home voting in the Boath and Adilabad Assembly constituencies, each comprising a five-member committee- a Polling Officer, an Assistant Polling Officer, a Micro Observer, a videographer, and a police constable.

In total, 765 voters registered for home voting in the district, including 389 senior citizens aged 80 and above, and 121 voters with disabilities in the Adilabad Assembly constituency, whereas Boath Assembly constituency saw 162 senior citizens and 93 voters with disabilities among its registered participants.

In Adilabad, the team led by Polling Officer Kishan Singh, Assistant Polling Officer Srinivas Muga, and Micro Observer Ajay Kumar noted active participation from both senior citizens aged 80 and above and voters with disabilities.

Upon completion of the home voting process, the secret votes were secured within a ballot box, sealed in the presence of all political representatives at the collectorate. Voters unable to partake on the designated days received an additional opportunity for casting their votes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission senior citizens PWDs Voting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp