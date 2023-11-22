Postal voting for senior citizens and PwDs held in Adilabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Election Commission introduced a novel initiative of home voting service for senior citizens and persons with disabilities which made its debut In Adilabad district on Monday. The poll process continued for two days in the district.

The district election officer and collector Rahul Raj constituted special teams for conducting home voting in the Boath and Adilabad Assembly constituencies, each comprising a five-member committee- a Polling Officer, an Assistant Polling Officer, a Micro Observer, a videographer, and a police constable.

In total, 765 voters registered for home voting in the district, including 389 senior citizens aged 80 and above, and 121 voters with disabilities in the Adilabad Assembly constituency, whereas Boath Assembly constituency saw 162 senior citizens and 93 voters with disabilities among its registered participants.

In Adilabad, the team led by Polling Officer Kishan Singh, Assistant Polling Officer Srinivas Muga, and Micro Observer Ajay Kumar noted active participation from both senior citizens aged 80 and above and voters with disabilities.

Upon completion of the home voting process, the secret votes were secured within a ballot box, sealed in the presence of all political representatives at the collectorate. Voters unable to partake on the designated days received an additional opportunity for casting their votes.

