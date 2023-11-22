Home States Telangana

Riled at BRS ad, Congress seeks ECI action on KCR, KTR

The Congress also sought to know whether ECI approved such advertisements.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Taking strong exception to a contentious advertisement given by the ruling BRS calling the Congress as “Scamgress”, the grand old party on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action against the pink party supremo and K Chandrasekhar Rao and its working president KT Rama Rao for violating the model code of conduct. 

The Congress also sought to know whether ECI approved such advertisements. In a written representation, AICC and CWC member Dr Ajoy Kumar and TPCC senior vice-president and chairman of the election commission coordination committee G Niranjan asked,

“Is the advertisement certified by the MSME or not? How has the MSME committee approved this content which is against the model code of conduct? If this is not approved by the MSME committee, please take criminal action against K Chandrasekhar Rao and KT Rama Rao, president and working president, BRS.”

They requested the ECI to ensure full-page advertisements on the first page by the BRS, expressing its regrets for the particular advertisement in all newspapers in which the objectionable ad was published. 
The Congress leaders also demanded a ban on all advertisements of the BRS till the end of the elections.

