Six-day program on VLSI-IoT begins at GITAM

HYDERABAD: The GITAM university on Monday inaugurated a six-day ATAL Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on the opportunities and challenges for VLSI in IoT applications. The FDP, funded and initiated by AICTE Training and Learning Academy, aims to equip faculty with the latest technological advancements, a release said.

Speaking during the programme, SK Chaurasiya, general manager of NMDC Limited, stressed on the significance of environmental sustainability and the need for smart technologies like IoT and AI to achieve success with minimal effort and maximum output.

Prof V Rama Sastry, dean-core engineering at GITAM, expressed his hope to see this FDP evolve into a major national conference, emphasising the potential for collaboration between GITAM and NMDC Limited.

Prof T Madhavi, head of the Department of EECE, acknowledged the demand for VLSI and IoT in the industry and the benefits that participants would gain from the FDP.

