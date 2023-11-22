Home States Telangana

South Central Railway launches strict vigil in trains and stations

Published: 22nd November 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of South Central Railways | Express

Representational image of South Central Railways. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To  ensure safety of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) has initiated strict checking in trains against any inflammable items being carried and also to prevent passengers from indulging in fire related activities in trains.

The SCR is conducting the fire safety drive and will continue upto January 15, 2024. Accordingly, the zone will  continue to conduct extensive checks in trains and Railway stations. Awareness campaigns are also being carried out to educate the public and Rail users on the consequences of indulging in fire related activities at Railway premises.

Passengers were advised to desist from practices such as lighting of incense sticks, burning  camphor or carrying inflammables which may result in fire hazards endangering the safety of passengers. As part of the awareness programmes, regular public announcements are being made at Railway stations. In addition, audio/video clips are also being displayed on screen at stations regarding prohibition of carrying inflammables.

As per Sections 67, 164, and 165 of the Railway Act 1989, carrying flammable and explosive articles on railways constitutes a punishable offence, with penalties of up to Rs 1,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, in addition to being responsible for any loss,  injury, or damage caused.

