Telangana has debt-driven growth model: BJP's Annamalai

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Telangana model as a “debt-driven” growth model, BJP Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai alleged that it has caused serious deterioration in the health and education sectors. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he claimed that the state has a debt of Rs 6.5 lakh crore.

He asked how Hyderabad can be projected as an IT hub when the state attracted less than Rs 5,000 crore investment while Bengaluru attracted Rs 1 lakh crore. “If it is the IT hub, how did the government fail to conduct the Group 1 examinations, which resulted in the suicide of 25 students. How did they fail to address issues in Dharani for several years,” he asked.

DMK extends support to Cong

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, extended its support to the Congress, a member of the INDIA bloc, for the upcoming Assembly elections. The DMK also asked the party cadres in Telangana to form an election working committee. Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri, and Ramagundam Assembly constituencies have significant Tamil settlers. In a statement posted on X, DMK called upon its cadres in Telangana to work for Congress victory. “All wings and cadres of the DMK in Telangana should strive for the victory of the Congress candidates on behalf of the INDIA bloc,” the party said.

