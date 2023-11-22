TNIE holds voter awareness programme in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: District Election Officer and District Collector RV Karnan emphasised the importance of not just casting a vote but using it wisely. He participated in the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme.

In collaboration with The New Indian Express Group and Janganamana Utsava Samiti, a voter awareness rally on ethical voting was organised in Nalgonda on Tuesday. The rally featured slogans advocating the exercise of the right to vote and the importance of honest voting, resonating with students from various government and private colleges in the town, as well as the youth represented by the NSS. Post-rally, a programme convened at the Clock Tower Centre, chaired by Zilla Parishad CEO and SVEEP Nodal Officer Prem Karan Reddy. The aim of the rally was to raise awareness among people about their voting rights, with a powerful message stating,

“Vote is the right given to us by democracy; if you sell it, you are selling yourself. Not thinking what will happen to my one vote, everyone is advised to vote,” said RV Karnan. Encouraging citizens not to underestimate the impact of a single vote, he urged everyone to cast their votes, emphasising that change is achievable through the collective effort of individual votes. He stressed the potential to alter the future of candidates and governments with every vote. Karnan expressed his aspiration for Nalgonda to achieve the highest voting percentage in the state.

Later, DRDO PD Kalindi was pledged by the voters. ZP CEO Sveep Nodal Officer Prem Karan Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Dr KV Ramana Chary, DSP Sridhar Reddy, District Industries Center General Manager Koteswara Rao, DPRO Srinivas, District Education Officer Bikshapati, Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry Field Publicity Officer Koteswara Rao and district officials of various government departments participated.

