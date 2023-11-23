Bid goodbye to corrupt rulers: Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that people are uniting against the BRS and they have decided to bid goodbye to the corrupt incumbent. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said that the BJP is the only party that has 27 ministers from the backward classes. “We made Abdul Kalam, Ramnath Kovind and Draupadi Murmu as Presidents of India,” he told the media.

He accused the BRS and the Congress of humiliating the backward classes and challenged the BRS to make a Dalit chief minister of Telangana, a promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the separate State agitation.

The Union minister claimed that the grand old party is looting Karnataka and diverting those funds to Telangana for the elections. He stressed the need to elect a party that is not enslaved by any family.

“There will be instability if Congress comes to power in the State. There will be a financial collapse if BRS comes to power. Only BJP can assure sustained development in the State.”

Refuting allegations that schemes are being delayed due to the Centre not releasing funds, Kishan Reddy dared the Chief Minister to release the letters written to the Centre regarding the sanctioning of medical colleges. He claimed that the Chief Minister did not respond to the letter written by him in this regard. He questioned the state government over the delay in acquiring land for the Rs 26,000 crore Regional Ring Road despite offering to bear half of the cost.

Commenting on the metres for motors controversy, the BJP leader said that they have suggested fixing metres to get details of power consumption but never objected to offering free power to farmers. He later embarked on a roadshow in the Khairatabad constituency in support of BJP candidate Chintala Ramachandra Reddy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: BJP state President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that people are uniting against the BRS and they have decided to bid goodbye to the corrupt incumbent. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said that the BJP is the only party that has 27 ministers from the backward classes. “We made Abdul Kalam, Ramnath Kovind and Draupadi Murmu as Presidents of India,” he told the media. He accused the BRS and the Congress of humiliating the backward classes and challenged the BRS to make a Dalit chief minister of Telangana, a promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the separate State agitation. The Union minister claimed that the grand old party is looting Karnataka and diverting those funds to Telangana for the elections. He stressed the need to elect a party that is not enslaved by any family. “There will be instability if Congress comes to power in the State. There will be a financial collapse if BRS comes to power. Only BJP can assure sustained development in the State.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Refuting allegations that schemes are being delayed due to the Centre not releasing funds, Kishan Reddy dared the Chief Minister to release the letters written to the Centre regarding the sanctioning of medical colleges. He claimed that the Chief Minister did not respond to the letter written by him in this regard. He questioned the state government over the delay in acquiring land for the Rs 26,000 crore Regional Ring Road despite offering to bear half of the cost. Commenting on the metres for motors controversy, the BJP leader said that they have suggested fixing metres to get details of power consumption but never objected to offering free power to farmers. He later embarked on a roadshow in the Khairatabad constituency in support of BJP candidate Chintala Ramachandra Reddy. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp