BJP, BRS did nothing for downtrodden: Mayawati

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that there has been no development in the lives of Dalits, Adivasis, Backward Classes (BCs), Muslims, minorities, farmers, labourers and business people because of the parties that are in power in the state and at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting in Suryapet, she said that there is not much difference between the policies of these two governments.

Accusing the Congress and BJP of planning to do away with reservations guaranteed by the Constitution, she alleged: “These two parties have not fulfilled their obligations with regard to reservations during their respective stints. It is the same with the BRS. Reservations in promotions of government employees have ended in Telangana like in the rest of the country.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said that there has been no development in the lives of Dalits, Adivasis, Backward Classes (BCs), Muslims, minorities, farmers, labourers and business people because of the parties that are in power in the state and at the Centre. Addressing a public meeting in Suryapet, she said that there is not much difference between the policies of these two governments. Accusing the Congress and BJP of planning to do away with reservations guaranteed by the Constitution, she alleged: “These two parties have not fulfilled their obligations with regard to reservations during their respective stints. It is the same with the BRS. Reservations in promotions of government employees have ended in Telangana like in the rest of the country.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp