BJP, BRS using ED to gain electoral advantage over Congress: AICC chief Kharge

AICC chief says that the people of Telangana are ready to defeat ‘arrogant’ KCR and Modi

Published: 23rd November 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting in Nalgonda, Nov 22, 2023. (Photo | EPS)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that by using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and seizing National Herald properties just before the Assembly elections in Telangana, the BJP and BRS are trying to gain electoral advantage over the Congress.

“The people of Telangana are united and they are ready to defeat the arrogant Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the State and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting in Delhi,” he said. Strongly rebutting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statements against the former prime minister, the late Indira Gandhi, Kharge said that a dam like Nagarjuna Sagar was built during Indira Gandhi’s rule.

“Today, Telangana has become a rice bowl. But had there been no Nagarjuna Sagar project, what would have been the situation,” he asked, adding that Indira Gandhi was a great leader, who defeated Pakistan and freed Bangladesh.

Responding to allegations made by KCR, Kharge said that Indira had imported hundred lakh tonnes of food grains and ensured no one would experience starvation. He added that Indira brought the Green Revolution due to which the country’s warehouses were filled with stocks.

“Indira Gandhi distributed lakhs of acres of land by bringing a 20-point programme for the poor, nationalised the banks, abolished bonded labour and brought land reforms for our Dalits. This is what we call Indiramma Rajyam,” Kharge recounted, promising to provide similar governance in Telangana if the Congress is voted to power.

Addressing a public meeting at Nalgonda and Achampet, Kharge said that the PM and CM were not bothered about inflation, price rise and the living conditions of the poor. He said that the prices of essential commodities have increased manifold. Criticising the CM, Kharge said that KCR and his MLAs have ties with the land, sand and mines mafia.

Telangana Elections Congress BJP Bharat Rashtra Samithi Mallikarjun Kharge Enforcement Directorate National Herald

