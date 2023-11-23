Home States Telangana

Book on the forgotten stepwells of Telangana soon

The book is a pioneering historical documentation of the hitherto unknown vertical of Telangana’s fascinating inverted water architecture.

Published: 23rd November 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

The historic stepwell in Gudimalkapur Flower Market in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The forgotten stepwells of Telangana’’,  a first-time pioneering documentation, sponsored by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be released soon. The documentary is prepared by Hyderabad Design Forum (HDF) and edited by Yeshwant  Ramamurthy.

The book is a pioneering historical documentation of the hitherto unknown vertical of Telangana’s fascinating inverted water architecture. For the first time, step wells is southern India have been studied by a group of architects who have researched for seven years and authored a multi-disciplinary study of these vital sources of subterranean water. As many as 12 authors locate their essays in architectural methodology and include social, historical, ritual and religious-philosophical levels of understanding.

The book elucidates text with measured drawings, sketches and over 40 photographs.social life, daily rituals, intangible cultural practices and aesthetic perception interconnect agrarian functions with the spatial topographies of stepwells.

Recognising the potential of historical study, HMDA has extended a substantial research grant to power the publication of this meticulously designed narration of its water heritage. Earlier, this year a MoU was signed between the HMDA and the HDF for the same.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stepwells Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp