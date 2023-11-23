BRS govt habituated to commissions, claims JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan alleged that funds were misappropriated under BRS rule and ‘evil governance’ existed in the state. Speaking at a public meeting in Warangal on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan questioned the efficiency of the BRS-led state government.

He said that during a visit to the Adilabad district, there was a lack of drinking water supply and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to implement his assurance to supply water to every household.“During my 2009 visit, I had no money but I had the support of my fans and the public. That is the strength of JSP,” he added.

He said that the BRS government was struggling to develop the state. “People of Telangana have given almost a decade of time for the BRS, they chose not to criticise it, however, the party has not changed its attitude and has become habituated to commissions. In Andhra Pradesh, rowdy sheeters are attacking me, however, with the support of my fans and inspiration from Telangana movement agitators, I will campaign in both the Telugu states for the benefit of the needy,” he added.

Advocating for a chief minister from the BC community in Telangana, Pawan Kalyan urged voters to support the BJP. Pawan Kalyan praised Errabelli Pradeep Rao as his best friend and urged voters to vote for the BJP. He campaigned for BJP candidates Errabelli Pradeep Rao from Warangal East and Rao Padma from Warangal West. He said he would tour Telangana shortly to address concerns related to women’s safety and security.

