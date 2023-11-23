Case against Akbaruddin after inspector alleges intimidation during meeting in Chandrayangutta

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against Akbaruddin Owaisi at Santosh Nagar police station after he reportedly intimidated the complainant – Inspector Shiva Chandra. It is alleged that Akbaruddin Owaisi, contesting from Chandrayangutta, exceeded the allowed time during a speech in Moin Bagh, violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).In response, when the Santosh Nagar inspector approached the stage, Owaisi made threatening comments towards the on-duty police personnel.

The complaint stated that Owaisi pointed his finger at the inspector, approached him, and threatened him, saying he is not afraid of bullets, and with a gesture, said Chandrayangutta would triumph over him. Owaisi allegedly remarked, “Inspector sahab, I have a vehicle, let’s go. Do you think I am weak? I still have some time left.”

Owaisi, addressing the media, claimed, “I am aware of the law, and there was still some time left. The mistake here is the inspector, who arrived early and was intimidating, but we were within the allotted time and did not exceed it.”

The charges filed against the leader include IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (2) (committing an offence in a place of worship or assembly engaged in religious activities), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 125 RP Act (promoting feelings of enmity or hatred in connection with an election).

