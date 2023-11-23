Congress objects to Karnataka farmers' protest in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Wednesday when local Congress leaders entered into a heated argument with farmers from Karnataka while they were staging a protest against the grand old party on Tuesday.

Several farmers from Karnataka staged a dharna while requesting the people of Telangana not to believe the false assurances being given by the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections. They alleged that the Congress, after coming to power in Karnataka, failed to implement its assurances. Some BRS leaders too expressed solidarity with the agitating Karnataka farmers.

However, Congress leaders from Musheerabad rushed to Indira Park and objected to the anti-Congress protests. The Congress leaders told Karnataka farmers that they could campaign for the BRS but should not level allegations against the grand old party.

