Cong’s Vivek linked to ED searches on former HCA officials

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches under the provisions of the PMLA on Tuesday at nine locations, including the residences of Congress Bellampalli candidate Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub, who have served as president, vice-president, and secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in the past. Digital devices, incriminating documents and Rs 10.39 lakh in cash were seized.

A search at one of Vinod’s residences revealed that it was being used as an office for several companies owned or controlled by his brother, Vivek Venkataswamy, who is the Congress candidate for the Chennur segment in the upcoming Assembly elections. Additionally, the searches led to the seizure of documents which reveal that Visaka Industries, founded by Vivek, and other companies in the group have been regularly indulging in large-value cash transactions and cash payments related to their real estate activities, the ED said. Sources said Vivek, along with his wife and their company Visaka Industries, engaged in transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore with Vigilance Security.

Searches were also conducted at the offices of SS Consultants Pvt Ltd and the residential premises of its managing director Satyanarayana.The ED initiated an investigation based on the three FIRs registered by the ACB, Hyderabad, and the corresponding chargesheets filed by the ACB relating to criminal misappropriation of the funds of the HCA to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

The chargesheets contain allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, firefighting systems, and canopies for Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Uppal.As per the chargesheets, despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately leading to cost escalations and corresponding losses to the HCA.

It was also revealed that the HCA office-bearers including its then secretary, president, vice-president and others, in collusion with private parties, arbitrarily got various tenders and works allotted to preferred vendors/contractors at higher than market rates without following proper tender processes and in many cases even before the receipt of quotations.

Shell firm?

The probe revealed that Vigilance Security was being used to indirectly transfer money and that Vivek had indirect control over the firm. The agency had flagged an Rs 8 cr transaction suspecting that Vivek tried to channel money for Chennur and Bellampalli

