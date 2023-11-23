Home States Telangana

Crunchy deets: All in the political family

The chief minister might have taken a loan of Rs 1 crore from a Congress candidate.

Published: 23rd November 2023 10:40 AM

KCR

FILE - Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

An unusual ‘Jai KCR’

It is tough to forget an ex… boss. Many turncoats have been caught accidentally hailing their previous political masters. Something similar also happened during the campaign of a new entrant to politics. Tejaswini Reddy, the Congress party’s Palakurthi nominee, is just 26. “Jai KCR!”, she hailed during a recent campaign rally. Yes, you heard it right. She praised the CM although she is fighting against his BRS. It’s most likely a slip of the tongue. On an unrelated note, many Congress MLAs defected to the BRS after the 2014 and 2018 elections.

All in the political family

The chief minister might have taken a loan of Rs 1 crore from a Congress candidate. That is what the election affidavit of G Vivek Venkatswamy, who recently jumped ship from the BJP to the Congress and is the grand old party’s candidate from Chennur, says. In addition to Rs 1 crore lent to ‘K Chandra Shekar Rao’, the ‘Personal Loans and Advances Receivables’ column also reveals that the businessman-politician has given a loan of Rs 1.5 crore to the Munugode Congress candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. Incidentally, Vivek, against whom the ED and I-T department have conducted raids this week, is officially the richest candidate in the race with total assets of around Rs 600 crore.

Contributions: B Kartheek, S Raja Reddy

