Dalit Bandhu, house allotment delay among major issues in three-way battle for Huzurabad

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Dalits, who are on the waiting list, are eagerly looking for the release of the Dalit Bandhu benefits to them. There are about 1,800 families that have been left out of the total 21,000 beneficiaries. Huzurabad is the constituency where Dalit Bandhu took birth on the eve of the byelection in 2021.

Also, there are people who are looking longingly for allotment of double-bedroom houses. Mallesham, a daily wage worker from Huzurabad, applied for a double-bedroom house but did not receive a unit. Another issue that the people face in this constituency is simian nuisance. It is very pronounced in Singapuram and several other villages. The people are confronting the candidates as to when, how and whether they would address the problem or not.

Farmers have different problems. Narsaiah Kalvala wants the restoration of Kalvala Chervu in Veenavanka Mandal for irrigation of his fields. Recent rains breached the tank which led to the inundation of their crops. The ayacaut under the tank is about 1,000 acres.

In Kamalaur mandal, people face traffic problems. Owing to the delay in the execution of the Uppal railway station flyover, frequent traffic jams are seen at the Uppal railway gate. The constituency was created in 1952 and since then, the Congress won five times, the Socialist Party once, the Independents thrice, the TDP four times, the BRS six times, and the BJP once ( byelection). The candidates who have won from Huzurabad have been inducted into the Cabinet in the past.

The constituency has Hazarah Inkeshah wali Rahamatullah Ali’s Dargah at Bijgir Sharif village in Jammikunta mandal, which is believed to be about eight centuries old. It also has the Illandakunta Sri Seetharama temple, also known as the second Bhadradri temple. The three political parties – BRS, Congress and BJP – which are in the fray, have promised to resolve the pending issues in the constituency if they are elected to the Assembly.

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender promised to construct double-bedroom houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Additionally, he claimed that KCR announced the Dalit Bandhu scheme on a pilot basis in Huzurabad before the 2021 bypolls just to defeat him. Meanwhile, Congress candidate V Pranav said that apart from the six guarantees, he would take up local issues.

