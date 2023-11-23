Home States Telangana

Don’t fall prey to Congress’ trap, Yediyurappa urges TS voters

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said the Congress was following the Karnataka model to win elections in Telangana.

Published: 23rd November 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Twitter)

By Navya Parvathy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Congress has failed to keep its guarantees in the neighbouring state, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the people of Telangana to not fall prey to the “trap” of the grand old party.  

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said the Congress was following the Karnataka model to win elections in Telangana. “Do not get carried away by the empty promises. Initiatives such as unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 for graduates and Rs 2,500 for diploma holders have not been launched so far,” the senior BJP leader said.

He alleged that under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which promised Rs 2,000 for women from BPL families of Karnataka, costing a total of Rs 2,300 crore per month, only Rs 2,119 crore worth of benefits have been implemented. Yediyurappa claimed that the Congress government failed to clear the arrears to the KSRTC and that it has reduced the number of RTC buses in rural areas.

