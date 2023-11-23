HC relief for Telangana BSP chief Praveen’s son in assault case

Home States Telangana

The complainant further claimed that the accused snatched Rs 25,000 from them during the incident.

FILE - Telangana state president of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party RS Praveen Kumar. (Photo | X)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday instructed the Kagaznagar police to refrain from arresting and taking coercive steps against R S Puneeth, the son of R S Praveen Kumar and State president of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party. The directive comes in response to a quash petition filed by Puneeth, seeking a stay on all further proceedings in crime No 234 of 2023 registered against him at the Kagaznagar town police station in Komarambheem-Asifabad district.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Aleem Khan, who alleged that Praveen Kumar, along with his followers, including his son Puneeth (Accused No.2), attacked him and his associates during their campaign in support of Koneru Konappa, BRS candidate. The complainant further claimed that the accused snatched Rs 25,000 from them during the incident.

