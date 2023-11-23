Revanth will never become CM, says KCR in Kodangal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy a big thief and land grabber, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao said the former stands no chance of becoming the chief minister as the Congress will not get more than 20 seats in the Assembly polls.

Launching an attack on the PCC chief during an election meeting in Kodangal on Wednesday, KCR said that Revanth did nothing for Kodangal and even grabbed a vast extent of land in the constituency. “Revanth ki neeti niyamam ledu (he has no scruples). Should such people be in politics,” Rao asked.

“Revanth bhu kabjaa daarudu... ee zillalone bhu kabjaa chesaadu... (Revanth is a land grabber...he resorted to encroaching on lands in this very district),” he alleged. Rao also told the voters that Revanth was saying that three-hour power supply would be sufficient for farmers and decided to scrap the Dharani portal, if the Congress is voted to power.

“The Congress is saying that it will introduce the Bhumatha portal. Is it Bhumatha or Bhumetha? (land grabbing?). Congress will not come to power. Elect Patnam Narender Reddy, who will get a promotion in the BRS government,” Rao said.

He said that after BRS working president KT Rama Rao adopted Kodangal, the segment witnessed vast development. It got an RTC bus depot, a degree college and roads.“Whom will you elect? A liar like Revanth Reddy or a worker like Narender?” Rao asked the crowd and appealed to them to get rid of “useless fellows”. He predicted Revanth Reddy’s defeat in Kamareddy.

“Even Congress leaders threw stones at Gandhi Bhavan alleging that Revanth sold tickets. During separate agitation, He took a rifle and threatened agitators. He is a thief caught red-handed while trying to buy the support of BRS MLAs with Rs 50 lakh.

“Chippa koodu tinnaa siggu raaledu..(He did not change his attitude even after spending time in jail in the case). Now, he is talking like a Satya Harischandra,” Rao alleged. He recalled that Revanth Reddy called OU students as “addaa coolies”. Think, if Revanth was elected, the prestige of Kodangal would increase? Rao alleged that the Congress was distributing liquor bottles and cash to voters. He assured that Kondangal would get Palamuru-Rangareddy water in one year's time.

Addressing a meeting in Tandur, Rao said that his party candidate Pilot Rohith Reddy exposed the BJP while trying to poach BRS MLAs. In the Mahabubnagar meeting, Rao said if Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud was elected he would be in a good position again to serve the constituency. At the Parigi meeting, Rao explained how the BRS government solved drinking and irrigation water problems.

