Telangana-Andhra Pradesh chapter of Jamiatul Ulama Hind announces support for BRS

The Congress is arrogantly confident that Muslim votes would come to it even if it does not deliver.

Published: 23rd November 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

BRS Flag

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jamiatul Ulama Hind- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chapter declared its support to the BRS in the upcoming elections and appealed to the minorities to strengthen the pink party. Health Minister, T Harish Rao extended his gratitude to the President of Jamiatul Ulama Hind-TS and AP, Mufti Gayasuddin and General Secretary Mufti Zuber for this gesture.

"Seeking votes is not wrong but Congress leaders and cadre are spreading false news, and propaganda against the BRS. The BRS is poised to form its government in the state for the third time with your blessings. You people have seen the nine-and-a-half years of the BRS government in the state. We work with the Central government in our role as the party heading the state government but on party lines, the BRS has nothing in common with the BJP. The state government is continuously fighting against the BJP," Harish Rao commented.

The Governor has been stalling many of the bills passed in Assembly and Cabinet only to blame the government and to get a chance to cash in on the opportunity, he said.“The Governor rejected bills of RTC, University recruitment and so on. If we had ties with BJP, why would the Governor reject the bills sent by BRS. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been taking care of people irrespective of religion,” he said. The Congress is arrogantly confident that Muslim votes would come to it even if it does not deliver. This has to go. Congress thinks that Muslims would anyhow vote for it, he added.

Jamiatul Ulama Hind BRS T Harish Rao K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

