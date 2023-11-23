Telangana polls: Home voting for senior citizens, PwDs picks up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 9,174 postal ballots were received from the absentee voters who include senior citizens of 80 years and above, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and essential services across the state. A total of 29,267 Form 12D applications (Home Voting) were approved by the ROs for postal ballot. The process to cover all others is underway and will be completed by November 26.

Of the 17,105 senior citizens approved under the 12-D form, about 6,226 postal ballots have been received till Wednesday. Similarly, 9,964 PwDs have been approved and of them, 2,884 postal ballots have been received. Under essential services, 2,198 were approved and 64 postal ballots have been received to date.

Telangana CEO, Vikas Raj reviewed the status of home voting which is being initiated for the time in Telangana, which facilitates voting at home itself, by senior citizens, PwD voters, who opted for it in place of casting their votes at the polling stations. The schedule of home voting has been communicated in advance to all political parties and contesting candidates.

The officials involved in home voting have been trained and home voting will be covered with videography duly maintaining the secrecy of voting. He reviewed in detail all aspects of home voting and stressed the importance of keeping all proper documents and other important details as per ECI specifications.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: As many as 9,174 postal ballots were received from the absentee voters who include senior citizens of 80 years and above, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and essential services across the state. A total of 29,267 Form 12D applications (Home Voting) were approved by the ROs for postal ballot. The process to cover all others is underway and will be completed by November 26. Of the 17,105 senior citizens approved under the 12-D form, about 6,226 postal ballots have been received till Wednesday. Similarly, 9,964 PwDs have been approved and of them, 2,884 postal ballots have been received. Under essential services, 2,198 were approved and 64 postal ballots have been received to date. Telangana CEO, Vikas Raj reviewed the status of home voting which is being initiated for the time in Telangana, which facilitates voting at home itself, by senior citizens, PwD voters, who opted for it in place of casting their votes at the polling stations. The schedule of home voting has been communicated in advance to all political parties and contesting candidates.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The officials involved in home voting have been trained and home voting will be covered with videography duly maintaining the secrecy of voting. He reviewed in detail all aspects of home voting and stressed the importance of keeping all proper documents and other important details as per ECI specifications. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp